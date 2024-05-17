When FC Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano this weekend, it won’t be all that meaningful a match. It wasn’t initially meant to be newsworthy, but now the Xavi saga has featured yet another plot twist. In mid-season, Xavi was to be let go at the end of this term. But then the two sides mended fences and reached common ground, so he was set to stay on beyond this summer.

Or so it seemed. Now he might get sacked again.

FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 19, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standing, Form: Rayo Vallecano 15th, 38 pts, WDLLW FC Barcelona 2nd, 79 pts, WWLWL

Google Result Probability: Rayo Vallecano 8% Draw 15% FC Barcelona 77%

Well, there are only two games left to figure it out guys, so bring us some closure either way! Barcelona B team manager Rafael Marquez is the favorite to take over as manager, should Xavi get jettisoned. Here is what we think his lineup will be, by the way,

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Rayo Vallecano

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu; Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski

