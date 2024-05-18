Man United Transfer Talk: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Michael Olise

The Championship Sunday Eve edition of Manchester United Transfer Talk has a decidedly Crystal Palace kind of feel as we cover Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Michael Olise. We start with the former, who is a reminder of why we stopped citing The Sun on this website. They consistently publish nonsensical narratives that never come to fruition.

That publication has a level of credibility that is as low as it gets. They “reported” this week that Wan-Bissaka was going to say his formal, official goodbye this past Wednesday, alongside Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane.

?? Prior to yesterday’s match – Neil Curtis reported that Aaron Wan Bissaka will say goodbye to Manchester United fans last night and there’s already a goodbye shirt printed for him to be won by players – A news that was very ridiculous on so many fronts but the most concerning… pic.twitter.com/QOtArrbV1X — Manchester United Forever (@Utd_Forever7) May 16, 2024

Spoiler alert: AWB didn’t say goodbye! And if there is a commemorative t-shirt, like The S*n claimed, not a single photo of said shirt has surfaced yet. Wan-Bissaka may very well leave this summer, but he still has another year left on his deal, and United would have to find a buyer for him first.

Right now, there are no serious reports out there linking him to any other club, although the idea of a return to Palace has been discussed.

However, it remains to be seen how much the south London club is willing to spend on bringing him back. The transfer narratives out there claim that United know they will have to take a financial hit, off the 45 million GBP they paid Palace for him.

How much of a hit?

Supposedly, they might only get 20 million back, but it remains to be seen if CP are even willing to go that high.

Moving on, Olise seems to be, at least at this early point in the summer, the favored forward target of United for this summer window. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano discussed United’s interest in Olise on his YouTube show, but he also mentioned that Chelsea and Arsenal are interested too.

Olise reportedly has a release clause that can be activated by any club for about £60m, which is a pretty good deal when you consider all the goals that Olise would bring.

Olise was drawing interest from United even prior to the INEOS takeover, so he is no doubt going to major target of the club this window.

