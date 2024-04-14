We’re going to have another Manchester City treble aren’t we? Perhaps “only” a double? Entering the 2nd leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with Real Madrid, it is certainly starting to feel that way. And unless you’re a City supporter, you probably don’t want that.

City moved back into first place in the Premier League over the weekend, so all that speculation about Man City being underdogs in the title race this season has proven to be nonsense.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Apr 17, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Competition: UCL quarterfinals, Leg 2/2, Aggregate 3-3

Team News: Real Madrid Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Man City

90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 19% Draw 22% Manchester City 59%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

There is going to come a saturation point soon for City and all their titles. We might already be there. We might already all have fatigue of them and their non-stop trophy devouring. Actually, I think we’re already long past that!

The likes of Rodri, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all went unused subs in the thumping of Luton. Perhaps we will see a couple of them return to the starting lineup against Real Madrid in mid week?

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories