West Ham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal (EFL Cup)

Good news or bad news first? Ok, the bad news- West Ham United lost today to relegation strugglers Everton, and that’s a result which verifies what we already suspected- the Irons are experiencing a massive downtown in form right now. This L, coupled with the surprise defeat in midweek at Olympiacos in the Europa League means simply…manager David Moyes has currently lost the plot.

And now they have to face Arsenal, a Premier League title contender that sat top of the table for most of last season. Ok, so what’s the good news? The Hammers are currently nearing full fitness.

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Arsenal FC at West Ham United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, London Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham

Team News: Arsenal West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

How They Got Here: Arsenal (beat Brentford 1-0), West Ham (beat Lincoln City 1-0)

West Ham Team News

Vladimir Coufal overcame a late fitness test, for muscle tightness, to grab a first team assignment today. Elsewhere Emerson has finished serving his suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Otherwise no new selection issues to report. So with that in mind, let’s just get to predicting what Moyes might do here.

West Ham Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal (EFL Cup)

Lukasz Fabianski; Thilo Kehrer, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Mohamed Kudus, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories