West Ham Team News at Arsenal: Areola, Antonio, Paqueta

West Ham United now find themselves out of the UEFA Europa League qualification positioning as they approach a very tough fixture at Arsenal this weekend. The Hammers also have a new injury concern in goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

He’s a doubt for this clash, as we await further news on the extent of the severity of his face/head injury.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 16, 4pm GMT, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal FC West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal WWWLL West Ham LDDDW

PL Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 49 pts West Ham 7th, 36 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 62% West Ham 16% Draw 22%

West Ham United Team News

Meanwhile Michail Antonio is moving closer towards a return from his longer-term knee injury, as he’s back running again. However, he is still training alone, and not with the group.

Elsewhere Lucas Paqueta is still another week (at least) away from featuring as he recovers from his heel/calf/shin injury. The Irons are hoping that this trip to the Emirates will be as memorable as 2019, when they secured a shock 2-0 victory over the Gunners at their home ground.

It was a match which saw the Irons put on a solid defensive display, and capitalizing on a pair of defensive lapses by Arsenal to secure the three points.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

