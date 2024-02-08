Arsenal FC have certainly gotten the upper hand on West Ham United over the years. The Irons have 37 wins, all-time, whenever east London has met North London. Meanwhile the Gunners have emerged victorious 72 times, while the two London clubs have split the spoils 41 times.

One of the finest moments, from a Hammers fan’s perspective, came in 2016 when Andy Carroll scored a dramatic late winner. Carrol stunned the Gunners, that season, with a scoring strike in the 86th minute to secure a 3-2 victory.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 16, 4pm GMT, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal FC West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC West Ham

PL Form: Arsenal FC WWWLL West Ham LDDDW

PL Standing: Arsenal FC 3rd, 49 pts West Ham 7th, 36 pts

Result Probability: Arsenal FC 62% West Ham 16% Draw 22%

David Moyes will look to try and duplicate/replicate that magic again here. But the odds are against him, with the Hammers being 4/1 underdogs here. Meanwhile the Gunners are backed as 4/9 favorites.

It’s easy to see why, given how awful the Irons looked last weekend against Manchester United, where they lost 3-0. It’s fair to say that Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips will not get a start here, having embarrassed himself last weekend.

But here is who we think will get the call.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

Lukasz Fabianski; Emerson Palmieri, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Maxwell Cornet; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Ben Johnson, James Ward-Prowse, Mohamed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen

