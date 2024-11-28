Arsenal FC routed Sporting Lisbon in midweek, but the Champions League victory came with a price- star defender Gabriel Magalhaes had to exit early due to injury.

It is reportedly just a knock, and manager Mikel Arteta described it as just simply “discomfort,” so it doesn’t sound too serious.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 30, 5:30pm GMT, London Stadium, UK

Team News: Arsenal FC West Ham United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC West Ham United

PL Form: Arsenal LDLDW West Ham LWLDW

PL Standing: Arsenal 4th, 22 pts West Ham 14th, 15 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 67% West Ham United 13% Draw 20%

Team News for Both Sides

Gabriel is a doubt, to say the least, but he could feature, provided he passes a late fitness test. The situation is very different in regards to another defender, Englishman Ben White. The November international break saw White undergo knee surgery, and he is now ruled out for the next several months.

Perhaps his season is done? Maybe he makes a return in late April/early May instead?

We’ll have to wait and see. Finally, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain out as long term injury absentees.

Shifting gears to West Ham, Jean-Clair Todibo is a new injury concern. He is a doubt here, due to an unspecified issue.

“We have to assess him,” said manager Julen Lopetegui. “We don’t know exactly the kind of problem and if he’s going to be available or not. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Elsewhere Niclas Fullkrug remains out, due to injury, while Edson Alvarez returns from suspension. However, Mohammed Kudus is suspended here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

