West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui needs a win in the worst way! The temperature is rising on his seat, and he needs to show his bosses that they didn’t make a huge mistake in hiring him. Beating Arsenal, a side that contended for the last two Premier League titles, would send a strong message.

You could even call that a “statement win,” which could then possibly catapult them on their way to some positive momentum.

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 30, 5:30pm GMT, London Stadium, UK

Team News: Arsenal FC West Ham United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC West Ham United

PL Form: Arsenal LDLDW West Ham LWLDW

PL Standing: Arsenal 4th, 22 pts West Ham 14th, 15 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 67% West Ham United win 13% Draw 20%

Let’s try and predict Irons first team that Lopetegui could select in east London.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Carlos Soler, Crysencio Summerville; Michail Antonio

