The Premier League is back, and the next Saturday slate includes a London derby, consisting of Arsenal FC visiting West Ham United. The Gunners have gotten back to winning ways, throttling Sporting CP in the Champions League competition in midweek. There is still a gap between the Gunners and the top of the table though, as Liverpool have nine points up on them.

Manchester City are the closest competitors to the Reds, but even they are eight points behind.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 30, 5:30pm GMT, London Stadium, UK

Team News: Arsenal FC West Ham United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC West Ham United

PL Form: Arsenal LDLDW West Ham LWLDW

PL Standing: Arsenal 4th, 22 pts West Ham 14th, 15 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 67% West Ham United 13% Draw 20%

With that all said, here is the first team prediction that we’re going with.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

David Raya, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

