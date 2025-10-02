West Ham United at Arsenal FC Starting XI Predictions

Before we hit another international break, something that pretty much nobody likes these days, we will have a London derby on Saturday- West Ham United at Arsenal FC. It’s a classic opposite ends of the table clash- the Gunners are in second place while the Irons are second from the bottom. Let’s preview!

Here are the necessary essentials that you need to know.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 4, 3pm GMT, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

PL Form: Arsenal WLWDW West Ham LWLLD

PL Standing: Arsenal 2nd, 13 pts West Ham 19th, 4 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 81% West Ham United win 6% Draw 13%

And with that in mind, let’s get to the projected first team lineups.

Starting XI Predictions

West Ham United

Alphonse Areola; Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Soungoutou Magassa; Jarrod Bowen, Mateus Fernandes, Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville; Nicklas Fullkrug

Arsenal FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories