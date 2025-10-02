Arsenal beat Olympiacos in midweek, but the victory brought a slight fitness concern, as central defender Gabriel Magalhaes left early, due to some discomfort. It doesn’t sound too serious though, as his withdrawal was more precautionary.

“Yeah, I think he’s going to be OK,” said manager Mikel Arteta.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 4, 3pm GMT, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

PL Form: Arsenal WLWDW West Ham LWLLD

PL Standing: Arsenal 2nd, 13 pts West Ham 19th, 4 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 81% West Ham United win 6% Draw 13%

Gunners Team News

“He felt something – I think it was a kick, I’m not sure, in the first half, and he was a bit uncomfortable. He could carry on, but we decided not to take any risks because he’s played a lot of games; he’s coming from a long-term injury as well, and we need to look after him.'”

It sounds like Gabriel would be fine to feature on the weekend versus West Ham, but with the international break coming up, maybe they just rest him anyway? After all, is playing Gabriel against a side this poor really worth the risk?

Otherwise the Arsenal team news remains the same. Piero Hincapie, no matter what they say about his groin injury, is actually in the long-term injury designation now, joining the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke.

Hammers Team News

Tomas Soucek is suspended while George Earthy remains out due to injury. Additionally, Jean-Clair Todibo (unspecified) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach problems) face late fitness tests in order to be available for this one.

“Todibo trained, last week he didn’t train all the sessions, he was not involved, now he is involved,” said new Irons boss Nuno Espirito Santo. “Let’s wait and see.”

On AWB, Santo said: “The same. This week has been good; they are recovering. With the exception of George (Earthy), all the players are available.”

