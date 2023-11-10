Kurt Zouma suffered a knee injury, just before the EFL Cup win over Arsenal, and likely won’t feature in the Premier League home fixture against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The French central defender was only able to train indoors this week, so it is almost certain that manager David Moyes won’t have him at his disposal this weekend.

Zouma is the only absence that Moyes will have to contend with when the Scotsman leads his side against the Tricky Trees.

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 12, 2023, at 2pm, London Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides West Ham Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Nottingham Forest 24% Draw 25% West Ham 51%

PL Form: Nottingham Forest WLDDD West Ham LLLDW

Nottingham Forest Team News

When it comes to the visitors, it’s an entirely different story. Former Chelsea man Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), ex-Liverpool forward Divock Origi (hip), Gonzalo Montiel (calf) and Chris Wood (thigh) are all sidelined for this one. However, Felipe (knee) could be in contention here.

Or he may be rested not risked, given how this is the final match before the next international break.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories