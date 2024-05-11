Terrence Shannon Jr. to Stand Trial for Rape on June 10

Per the ruling of a Kansas judge, at a preliminary hearing earlier today, the well-publicized case of former Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. will go to trial on June 10. On that date, he will be tried on charges of first-degree felony rape and felony sexual aggravated battery.

The legal team of Terrence Shannon Jr. released a statement in response.

“Our legal team is neither shocked nor disappointed by the outcome of this event,” stated Mark Sutter, a member of Shannon’s defense team.

“A preliminary hearing is a procedural process that merely speaks to the threshold of evidence and whether a question of fact may exist for a jury. It has nothing to do with guilt or innocence. Those issues will be decided at trial, and we continue to look forward to our day in court.”

As this is a story we’ve covered extensively this year, it is just easier to re-link all of our previous stories than to just re-hash everything again.

So here is with the full archive:

Dec 28- Terrence Shannon Jr. responds to the charges, claims innocence.

Jan. 5- the incident report comes out, and more information is revealed.

Jan 9- Terrence Shannon Jr. takes legal action against the University.

Jan. 19- Terrence Shannon Jr. is reinstated and starts playing again.

