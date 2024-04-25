Unfortunately, the final season for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool will end with just one trophy- the League Cup. There will be no double, treble or quadruple. “I don’t know why I need to answer the question, but I know how it works,” Klopp responded to a reporter query yesterday that pertained to the end of their Premier League title hopes.

“You can see the table. We need a crisis at Arsenal and City, so they need to not win games as we haven’t done tonight. Arsenal and City must have a very bad moment.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 27, 2024, at 12:30 pm UK at London Stadium, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 63% Draw 19% West Ham 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 2nd, 74 pts LWLDW West Ham 8th, 48 pts LLWDL

“I can only apologise for today to the people. We should have done better but we didn’t. Our performance wasn’t good enough and I am very disappointed.”

No idea how or why this happened, but the Reds have just plain folded the past couple weeks. “Folded faster than Superman on laundry day,” to quote Jerry Seinfeld.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominick Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories