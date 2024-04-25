West Ham Team News vs Liverpool: Bowen, Aguerd, Mavropanos

West Ham United certainly have more advantages than just the home pitch when they host Liverpool on Saturday. Not having to play to midweek, unlike Liverpool and most of the league, the Hammers got more time to try and get Jarrod Bowen, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos all match fit.

Plus, they are catching Liverpool at the exact right time. The Reds saw their league title hopes all but extinguished earlier today, when they 2-0 at Everton in the Merseyside derby.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 27, 2024, at 12:30 pm UK at London Stadium, UK

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 63% Draw 19% West Ham 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 2nd, 74 pts LWLDW West Ham 8th, 48 pts LLWDL

West Ham Team News

“West Ham will probably be waiting for us [on Saturday] and rubbing their hands, hoping that we turn up on one leg, but we have to recover for that,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said post match, earlier tonight.

For the Irons, George Earthy (concussion) likely won’t be out of protocol in time for this one. However, Bowen (lower back), Aguerd (ankle) and Mavropanos (unspecified) could play a part here.

Other than that, the East Londoners don’t have any other fitness concerns.

