West Ham United Team News at Liverpool: Pablo, Freddie Potts

West Ham United will only have three potential absentees for their Saturday Premier League fixture at Liverpool: Pablo Felipe Pereira de Jesus, a.k.a. Pablo, Freddie Potts and Lukas Fabianski. The third/last name on that list remains sidelined with a lower back injury. Meanwhile Potts continues serving his three match ban for getting red-carded in the extra time win over Burton in the FA Cup on Valentine’s Day weekend.

As for Pablo, he’s day by day, with a calf/shin/heel problem.

West Ham United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Feb 28, Anfield, 3pm local, Liverpool, UK

Team News Articles: Liverpool West Ham United

Result Probability: West Ham 14% Draw 18% Liverpool FC 68%

Premier League Standing, Form: West Ham 18th, 25 pts WLWDD Liverpool FC 6th 45 pts, LWLWW

Hammers Team News

‘We have to go day-by-day and assess him,” West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said, entering the weekend. “Getting better each day, and hopefully, he can join us soon.”

So he is considered a doubt for this match, at the least. Maybe he could be placed into the “late fitness test” or “50/50 proposition” for Saturday’s visit to Merseyside. The Hammers are just two points behind Nottingham Forest for the final safety slot in the Premier League table.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

