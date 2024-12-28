West Ham United vs Liverpool FC Starting XI Predictions

West Ham United hosts Liverpool FC on Sunday in your classic two clubs going in opposite directions kind of clash. We would say that it’s an “both ends of the table clash, but that’s not fair. Or entirely true.

While Liverpool have cleared a bit of space up at the top, West Ham are not in the relegation zone.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Dec. 29, London Stadium, 5:15pm local

Team News: West Ham Liverpool FC

At least not yet, but the way that this season has gone, well you never know.

The Hammers join Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in that mid-table to lower-mid-table presence of big money clubs that have splashed the cash, only to have very poor return on investment.

But hey, maybe things will change in the new year for those three teams. Because after all, a new year is all about new beginnings.

Starting XI Predictions

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Crysencio Summerville; Nicklas Fullkrug

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mohammed Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz; Diogo Jota

