Do West Ham United miss David Moyes yet? Well, maybe it’s too early days for that, but just give it time. The Irons sit just 14th in the Premier League table right now, as the Julen Lopetegui experiment is off to a rough start. Maybe they’ll fare better in the League Cup? Oh, who did they draw? League title contending Liverpool? On the road?

Yikes, well, ok the Irons are in the fire, for certain on this one.

West Ham United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 25, Anfield, Liverpool, 7:45pm

Competition: EFL Cup 3rd Round

Team News: West Ham Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Liverpool

While this typically the kind of match for squad rotation, usually, Lopetegui may opt to keep a pretty strong team in there. He might have to, in order to stay competitive in this one. And that still might not even be enough. But hey, that’s why they play the games.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammad Kudus; Danny Ings

