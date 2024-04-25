West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Since March 7, across all competitions, West Ham United have won just twice, and only once against an English opponent. That is eight matches in total, and along the way, they got knocked out of Europa League. And entering the weekend clash with Liverpool FC, it looks like they won’t be returning to the UEL next season.

The Irons are fading fast from the top six. Of course, we’re not sure what to expect from their opponents on Saturday.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 27, 2024, at 12:30 pm UK at London Stadium, UK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 63% Draw 19% West Ham 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool FC 2nd, 74 pts LWLDW West Ham 8th, 48 pts LLWDL

The last couple games, tonight especially, made it look like it’s the players who are leaving in June, not Jurgen Klopp. Actually, it seems like the Reds squad have already left for the summer!

West Ham Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen

