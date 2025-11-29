It is fair to say that Liverpool FC are currently having the worst title defense in Premier League history. Buried on the second page of the standings, the Reds are not an obvious, easy slam dunk pick to win at lowly West Ham United tomorrow. That’s how far they’ve fallen now.

Given how they had the spending spree to end all spending sprees this past summer transfer window, it’s a pill that’s made even more bitter to swallow.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 30, London Stadium, 205 pm local

Team News: West Ham United Liverpool FC

Starting Lineup Predictions: West Ham United Liverpool FC

Result Probability according to Google Analytics: West Ham 22% Draw 23% Liverpool FC 55%

Premier League Standing, Form: West Ham 17th, 11 pts WLDLD Liverpool FC 12th, 18 pts, LLWLL

Liverpool will be without the services of three injured players for this match, and maybe three more players on top of that. Given this situation, here is what we think the strongest possible first team that Arne Slot could select, looks like.

Liverpool FC Predicted Starting XI at West Ham United

Alisson Becker; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Federico Chiesa; Alexander Isak

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

