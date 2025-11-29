West Ham United are getting more of their guys back now, so that’s obviously a positive. Dinos Mavropanos (thigh injury) and Crysencio Summerville (knock) are expected to be back in the matchday squad against Liverpool tomorrow. Also, Lucas Paqueta is available again, having served a one match ban for yellow card accumulation.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 30, London Stadium, 205 pm local

Team News: West Ham United Liverpool FC

Starting Lineup Predictions: West Ham United Liverpool FC

Result Probability according to Google Analytics: West Ham 22% Draw 23% Liverpool FC 55%

Premier League Standing, Form: West Ham 17th, 11 pts WLDLD Liverpool FC 12th, 18 pts, LLWLL

West Ham Team News

So that is more good news for manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who provided this update on Dinos and Summerville yesterday: “Both of them are getting better – still tomorrow to assess.”

The Irons are also just outside of the drop zone now, so hey, some baby steps of positivity happening now. You do have two long-standing injury absentees though, in goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and Oliver Scarles.

Otherwise that is the team news situation right now, so the Hammers might have a puncher’s chance tomorrow, given the current state of their opponent.

Liverpool are in a tailspin right now.

