West Ham United Predicted Starting XI vs Liverpool FC

When West Ham United hosts Liverpool FC tomorrow, it is indeed a matchup of 12th place versus 17th place. That’s one way to look at it. Or you could call it a clash of the champions instead. It’s the reigning Premier League champions versus the 2022-23 Conference League champions.

As Obi-Wan Kenobi said in Return of the Jedi, “you’ll find that some of the truths we hold most dear depend on our point of view.”

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 30, London Stadium, 2:05 pm local

Team News: West Ham United Liverpool FC

Starting Lineup Predictions: West Ham United Liverpool FC

Result Probability according to Google Analytics: West Ham United win 22% Draw 23% Liverpool FC win 55%

Premier League Standing, Form: West Ham United 17th, 11 pts WLDLD Liverpool FC 12th, 18 pts, LLWLL

Maybe we can call this match the “Have Recently Seen Much Better Days cup.” Here is our predicted first team for this second page of the standings fixture.

West Ham United Predicted Starting XI vs Liverpool

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Freddie Potts, Mateus Fernandes; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville; Callum Wilson

