The Boxing Day games possess an aura of sentimentality, as lots of people return to their family homes at Christmas and watch the games with their loved ones. However, there was nothing sentimental about Boxing Day for the West Ham United trio of Lukasz Fabianski, Max Kilman and Carlos Soler.

Fabianski suffered a very scary head injury, Kilman exited early with a shoulder injury while Soler had to come off due to a knee problem.

“Fortunately, Łukasz is conscious,” said Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui when providing an update on his goalkeeper.

“And he’s well now in the dressing room, which is the most important thing.”

Like we said, it was frightening, but he’s doing ok, in grand scheme of things. Fabianski is now in concussion protocol, and he’ll miss out on the Sunday visit from Liverpool.

As will Kilman and Soler, with Lopetegui saying of that situation:

“Max had a problem with his shoulder, and Carlos already had a problem with his knee.”

So the problems are piling up for the Irons boss whose seat is scorching right now. He’ll also be without the services of Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez, both of whom are suspended.

This match was going to be challenging enough as it is, but now with all these absentees for the East Londoners to deal with, the odds are very much against them.

At least they get Lucas Paqueta back from suspension, so that’s something.

Switching gears to the Liverpool fitness/injury situation, it is unchanged. Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are nearing returns, but it won’t happen until the new year.

