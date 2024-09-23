West Ham United visits Liverpool FC in the only all-top flight matchup of this week’s EFL Cup action. Both sides are really pretty fit right now, as you only have three fitness concerns combined for this one: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, midfielder Harvey Elliott, and on the West Ham side, striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Let’s take a look at the latest updates, for the Reds and Irons.

West Ham United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 25, Anfield, Liverpool, 7:45pm

Competition: EFL Cup 3rd Round

Team News: West Ham Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Liverpool

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s start with Alisson, the Brazilian shot-stopper missed the win over AFC Bournemouth due to a hamstring issue, having suffered the muscular problem in the Champions League clash with AC Milan. He was likely not going to play in this clash anyway.

As for Elliott, he remains sidelined, with a foot injury that will keep him out until late October. As for Fullkrug, he has been carrying an Achilles tendon and calf muscle injury that he sustained while on international duty with Germany.

He missed the Fulham and Chelsea matches, due to this issue, and his participation here is extremely doubtful. The Hammers won’t risk him, not for an early round cup clash.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories