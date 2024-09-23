The holders are ready to defend their crown! In what is the headliner tie of this round of EFL Cup action, reigning champion Liverpool will welcome in West Ham United. Anfield is always a festive atmosphere, and it will no doubt be rocking on Wednesday night. It’s matchup of two big money, free spending clubs with first year managers.

How will Arne Slot line up his Reds? Well, he’ll do some squad rotation to be sure, but it’ll still be a strong team.

West Ham United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 25, Anfield, Liverpool, 7:45pm

Competition: EFL Cup 3rd Round

Team News: West Ham Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Liverpool

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

We think that it will kind of look something like this, when he fills out his team sheet.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United (EFL Cup Third Round)

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Jarrell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister; Federico Chiesa, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo; Diogo Jota

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories