Liverpool-West Ham Headlines EFL Cup Quarterfinal Draw

Liverpool FC vs West Ham United appears, at least on paper, to be the biggest tie in the next round of the EFL Cup. Although Chelsea vs Newcastle United will be a solid pairing too. But given what a mess Chelsea is right now, it’s hard to call that a “headliner matchup.”

As the secondary domestic cup competition in England completed its round of 16/4th round, the draw for the quarterfinals/round of 8 commenced, and here is the full result below.

EFL Cup Quarterfinal Draw

Everton (15th, PL/Tier 1) v Fulham (14th, PL/Tier 1)

Chelsea (11th, PL/Tier 1) v Newcastle United (6th, PL/Tier 1)

Port Vale (16th, LO/Tier 3) v Middlesbrough (10th, C, Tier 2)

Liverpool (4th, PL/Tier 1) v West Ham United (9th, PL/Tier 1)

A reminder that the ties for the quarter-finals will take place in the week commencing Monday December 18. And if you take a look at our listing out of the draw above, you’ll see a little added bonus information. We included the current standing of each team within the current league and tier of the Football Association pyramid. Obviously, PL = Premier League, C = Championship and LO = League One.

And no matter what happens the rest of the tournament, we already know this- there will be a new champion crowned on February 25, 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

The current holders, Manchester United, were dumped out by last year’s runner-up, Newcastle, in very unceremonious fashion.

They got thrashed 3-0 in a showing that was ugly even by the low standards of how their season has gone thus far.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

