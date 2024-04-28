Bayern Munich Team News vs Real Madrid: Gnabry, Sane, Coman

Serge Gnabry (hamstring) is hoping to be 100% match fit for Tuesday night when Real Madrid comes to town. Leroy Sane (groin) is nearing closer to his return from injury, but likely won’t be ready for this massive match.

Kingsley Coman (also a groin) is likely a week behind Sane.

Real Madrid at Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. Apr. 30, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Team News: Real Madrid Bayern Munich

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Bayern Munich

Win Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 26% Bayern Munich 40%

Bayern Munich Team News

Meanwhile Dayot Upamecano twisted his ankle during a training session last week, but is not expected to be out for too long. Sacha Boey (hip) is out until mid-May while Buona Sarr is done for the season. We’ll be back with part two of the Bayern Munich team news shortly, once we get updates from after the Bundesliga fixture today.

Thomas Tuchel and his men have long been out of the Bundesliga title race, but now that trophy is officially decided.

That means Munich can now go all in on trying to win the UEFA Champions League.

Tuchel is still out the door anyway, regardless of the result, but it would still obviously be huge for him to get another UCL title.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories