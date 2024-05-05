Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel made six changes yesterday, from the squad that drew 2-2 with Real Madrid last week. Raphael Guerreiro came into the first team, and suffered an ankle ligament injury that will rule him out of the next few games

Lame duck manager Thomas Tuchel rested key players Noussair Mazraoui, Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala on Saturday.

Real Madrid at Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2/2

Aggregate: tied 2-2

Kickoff: Wed. May 8, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction

90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 51% Extra Time 25% Bayern Munich 24%

We should expect to see all of them return to the first team on Wednesday night. Speaking of Tuchel, and his status, the shock rejection from Ralf Rangnick shrunk the pool of candidates to succeed him at the Allianz Arena.

This reignited speculation that Tuchel might actually stay on beyond the year, provided the right circumstances. The club have since shot that down.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction at Real Madrid (UCL Semifinals)

Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Eric Dier, Kim Min-Jae, Noussair Mazraoui; Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala; Harry Kane

