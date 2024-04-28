Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid

Bayern Munich can now go all in on focus on trying to win the Champions League, because that is the only thing they have left to play for this season. Of course, their next opponent, Real Madrid, have enjoyed much more success in this competition than everybody else, so achieving this objective is going to be challenging, to say the least.

Also, the Bavarian giants are dealing with a massive injury crisis right now.

Real Madrid at Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. Apr. 30, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Team News: Real Madrid Bayern Munich 1 Bayern Munich 2

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Bayern Munich

Win Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 26% Bayern Munich 40%

Also, Thomas Tuchel being a lame duck manager right now is another interesting x-factor that must be considered when trying to predict the outcome here. Given who we expect to be out injured, and who we believe will be fit come Tuesday night, here is the starting lineup prediction we’re going with.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction

Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Eric Dier, Kim Min-Jae, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Thomas Muller, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Jamal Musiala; Harry Kane

