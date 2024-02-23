As promised, we have our second Liverpool FC injury update post ahead of the EFL Cup Final on Sunday. With so many injuries to speak of, well, you need two (at least). Instead of Jurgen Klopp, assistant manager Pep Ljinders met the media today, and he said Mo Salah, Darwin Núñez and Dominik Szoboszlai are all doubts after having missed out on Wednesday night’s win over Luton Town.

He also confirmed that Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Diogo Jota will all miss out this weekend.

EFL Cup Final FYIs

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Kick: Sun. Feb. 25, 3pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool

Broadcast: ESPN+ (US), Sky Sports (UK) DAZN (CAN)

Reds Team News

“Dominik [Szoboszlai], Darwin and [Salah], we really have to see. We have two more days,” Lijnders said told a press conference earlier today.

“Then we will check if they can be there. It would be great to be honest.”

Liverpool fielded a very young side on Wednesday, one of the youngest teams that they have ever fielded for a league fixture. Ljinders made it clear that Sunday will see more of the club’s academy players see major minutes, just like they did in midweek.

“It’s also good in life to accept what you have, so that is what we’re trying to do. It brought us success in the past and we try to keep it,” Ljinders said.

“We have a few injuries so we get young players, players who didn’t play five in a row but they can show up and that is really cool. This season is a season we already created new teams, it’s a compliment to our squad and our academy.”

Jayden Danns, Bobby Clark and James McConnell could all feature again here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories