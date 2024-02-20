Liverpool FC have a new serious fitness concern as forward Diogo Jota is now sidelined for “months.” This past weekend he had to be taken off via stretcher, in the 4-1 win over Brentford FC, after suffering a knee injury.

“With Diogo it will take months [not weeks],” Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said in a news conference earlier today. “I couldn’t say a timeframe even if I wanted to. That is just how it is. When you don’t have these players it makes no sense [to speculate].”

Liverpool FC vs Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Feb. 21, 7:30pm GMT, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Form: Liverpool FC WWLWW Luton Town LLDWD

PL Standing: Liverpool FC 1st, 57 pts Luton Town 17th, 20 pts

Result Probability: Liverpool FC Win 82% Draw 11% Luton Town Win 7%

Reds Team News

It sounds like Diogo Jota won’t be back until nearing the end of this season. Elsewhere first choice goalkeeper Alisson and starting midfielder Curtis Jones are both ruled out for tomorrow against Luton Town, and likely doubtful for the EFL Cup Final against Chelsea on Sunday.

“It [the injury situation] is not great. Definitely not,” Klopp continued.

“I’d like to sit here and say we have absolutely no issues, but we have some.

“Not available, Alisson. That’s a muscle injury where we don’t know exactly how long it takes, but definitely not for the foreseeable time. We have Diogo Jota with a knee issue, Curtis Jones with a bone ligament issue and then we have the others where we will deal with it day-by-day. With muscle things, we will see for tomorrow (Wednesday).

“That’s it, pretty much. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Dom (Szoboszlai) are on the way back, but not in team training yet and so that means they are not available as well.”

It sounds like Salah and Nunez are day-by-day, and probably out in midweek. The pair will likely be rested in midweek, so that they stand a better chance of being available for the cup final on the weekend.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories