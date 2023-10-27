Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made it clear- some squad rotation, just like he did last night in the UEFA Europa League competition, is imminent for Sunday’s Premier League fixture versus Nottingham Forest.

“So far we could do it like that (rotating), and because we don’t have too many injuries – it’s always too much but it’s still OK in the moment and hopefully it stays like that – that’s why we can do it like that,” the German said.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, October 29 3pm local, Anfield

Google Result Probability: Nottingham Forest victory 9% Draw 14% Liverpool victory 77%

PL Form: Nottingham Forest DDDLD Liverpool WDLWW

PL Standing: Nottingham Forest 15th, 10 pts Liverpool 4th, 20 pts

“A lot of players who didn’t play [against Toulouse] will probably start on Sunday so for them it’s fine, they had a day off today just warming up and kicking a few balls.

“Now [Friday] a proper session and then we prepare for Nottingham. This rhythm is the rhythm we have this year and we should get used to it rather sooner than later. So far it was OK.

“A Premier League season with European football and all the cup competitions is an intense season, we never had a problem with that.

“That’s all fine, you need a specific amount of recovery time and as long as you can have that we are ready again.”

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Nottm Forest

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Cody Gakpo

