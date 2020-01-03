With the transfer ban reduced to just that one window, Chelsea FC are now open for business again this January. That is a very welcome development to Christian Pulisic, the team’s only real major addition from last January.
“It is normal that teams look to improve and and if players do come in there is competition, that is how it goes,” said the 21-year-old who’s had a roller coaster first season at Chelsea thus far. “So we’ll be ready for that and hopefully we’ll have players that come in and want to help us.”
Up next is a third round FA Cup clash at home against Nottingham Forest. Let’s take a look at who manager Frank Lampard may select for his Chelsea FC first team in this one.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest (FA Cup 3rd Round)
Pulisic Batshuayi Hudson-Odoi
Mount Kovacic Barkley
Lamptey Marc Gueh Zouma Emerson
Caballero
Also, ICYMI here’s a link to the special retro kit that the Blues will be wearing this weekend.
Chelsea FC vs Nottingham Forest FYIs
Kickoff: Sun Jan 5, 2:01pm
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Chelsea form (all competitions): WLWLWD
Nottingham Forest form (all competitions): DLLWWW
Referee: Peter Bankes
All time series: Chelsea wins 39, Draws 28, Nottingham Forest wins 26
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Nottingham Forest 1
