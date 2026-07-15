Manchester United are receiving a financial boost this summer from a transaction they completed two summers ago. Academy graduate Mason Greenwood, who was sold to Marseille in July 2024, has now completed a permanent transfer to Fenerbahce. The move has been officially confirmed, with the Turkish Super Lig side set to pay a transfer fee of reportedly €39 million, with add-ons potentially bringing the final sum to about €45 million.

This sale triggers a notable sell-on payment of €12.4m (or £10m) to Old Trafford, due to a clause they inserted when they sold Greenwood to Marseille for €31.6m in July of 2024.

🚨💸 Manchester United officially receive €12.4m from Mason Greenwood sell-on clause as consequence of his move to Fenerbahçe. pic.twitter.com/0A1CtMblpt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2026

As you can see from the embedded tweet above, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, earlier today, that all the documents have been signed, sealed and delivered with Mason Greenwood headed to the Turkish giants after only one year in the southern French city on the Mediterranean.

Greenwood was once perceived to be a young, promising star at United, but his career temporarily derailed after he was charged in October of 2022 with attempted rape, coercive control and assault.

His accuser would eventually drop all the charges in February of 2023, but the damage to his public image was already done. Given the imagery presented by his accuser on social media, United had no choice but to drop and suspend him. The England National Team, and his corporate sponosors, did as well.

In August of 2023, United loaned the forward out to Getafe, and Mason Greenwood restarted his football career after a long, forced sabbatical.

Beklenen an geldi! Mason Greenwood Fenerbahçemizde! 🤩 Hemen izlemek için 👉 https://t.co/xjXmWlsbIP pic.twitter.com/9yalGnrkPt — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) July 14, 2026

He was impressive enough in La Liga to earn the permanent move to Marseille, and then fully restart his footballing career.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.