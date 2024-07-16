Mason Greenwood is a transfer saga that has been well over two years in the making, but it is now set to finally reach its conclusion. The Manchester United forward, who spent last season on loan at Getafe, will travel across the English Channel to France to undergo his medical at Marseille, and then put pen to paper on the deal at his new club.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Marseille have reached an agreement in principle with Greenwood.

The transfer fee, has already been agreed upon, and according to Ornstein, claims the sum is worth €31.6m (£26.7m), and that consists of €26.6m (£23.3m) up front and €4m (£3.4m) in add-ons.

That is not a bad deal at all, when you consider that Greenwood was never going play for United again. And honestly, you kind of knew he would never put that shirt on again back in January of 2022 when the club indefinitely suspended him, following the release of some very disturbing images and audio files, and the criminal charges that followed.

There was a significant public backlash against the potential signing of Greenwood, in Marseille, but the club will go ahead of the deal. Greenwood had also been wanted by the likes of Lazio Napoli and Juventus. However, Marseille might be the best deal for United, as this arrangement promises them a large portion of any future sale.

So this is honestly best for all involved, and once United get this over the line, they can take that close to 27 million Euros and put it towards investing in new players.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

