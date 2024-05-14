It’s final match of the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool this Sunday. And as it stands, the German only has two new fitness concerns to speak of: Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson. With Conor Bradley back in the mix, we’ll see if Robo (who missed this past weekend with an unspecified knock) and Jota (who missed the last three weeks with a groin/pelvis/hip issue) can join him in getting fit enough to make the squad.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Wolves at Liverpool FC

Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Anfield, Wolverhampton, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Early Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 79 pts, DWDLW Wolves 13th, 46 pts, LLWLL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 83% Draw 11% Wolves 6%

Reds Team News

“I saw him this morning, and he told me he is ready to train from tomorrow on,” Klopp said of Robertson yesterday. “That’s the situation.” Most likely, the Scottish left back will face a very late fitness test on Sunday.

Meanwhile Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak all remain sidelined as long-term injury absentees. The last name of that trio will be back in a red shirt next season. The other two will be moving on to another club.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

