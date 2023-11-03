Are Liverpool FC Premier League title contenders? Yes! Absolutely Liverpool are legitimate league title contenders. Last year’s down season seems to be a distant memory right now, as the Reds are rebounding back to top level elite form that we saw during the late 2010s and early 2020s. Look out Luton Town!

Remember, it was only two years ago that Liverpool accomplished a double, during a season in which they legitimately contended for an unprecedented quadruple, right down to the end of the term.

Liverpool FC at Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 5, 4:30pm GMT, Kenilworth Road, Luton, UK

PL Form: Liverpool FC WWDLW Luton Town LDLLW

In terms of the starting lineup prediction at Luton Town, it kind of just picks itself at this point. Jurgen Klopp has a squad that is very close to full fitness, so there will be plenty of options. We left out Joe Gomez at left back, as well as Ben Doak and Cody Gakpo in the front line. Although any and/or all of the trio could easily get a starting assignment in this 4-3-3 formation here.

Enjoy the match everyone!

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Luton Town

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Diogo Jota

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

