For Aston Villa, their run of having a fully fit squad has now come to an end. For the last few matches, their was basically no Villa team news to report. Matty Cash (calf injury) and Ross Barkley (undisclosed problem/issue) could both miss out here. At minimum, they are strong doubts for the trip to Anfield.

As for the table topping Reds, we have to ask- what is really going on with summer signing Federico Chiesa?

Aston Villa at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 9 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 1st, 25 pts, WWWDW Aston Villa 6th, 18 pts, DDWDL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 66% Draw 19% Aston Villa 15%

Rest of the Reds Team News

The time table for his return is non-existent now, when at first it felt like he was in the “late fitness test/touch-and-go” mode. Also the reason for his absence is “unspecified/undisclosed.” Meanwhile the likes of Harvey Elliott (foot), Alisson Becker (thigh) and Diogo Jota (chest) all remain out of contention for what may be the true match of the upcoming Premier League weekend.

