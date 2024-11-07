Aston Villa at Liverpool FC Starting XI Predictions

Chelsea hosting Arsenal on Sunday is considered by many, if not most, to be the true Premier League match of the weekend, but don’t look past Aston Villa at Liverpool FC. When all is said and done, this could end up being the true headliner fixture to behold this weekend.

Villa head into this weekend badly needing a W, as they have lost their past two- in continental competition during midweek to Club Brugge, and a thrashing in the league at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 last weekend.

Aston Villa at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 9 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Preview Content: Starting XI Predictions Team News

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 1st, 25 pts, WWWDW Aston Villa 6th, 18 pts, DDWDL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 66% Draw 19% Aston Villa 15%

As for Liverpool, well, you know they are leading the league, so trying to stay there is all the motivation you need.

Starting XI Predictions

Liverpool FC

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

Aston Villa

Emi Martinez; Ezra Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Ian Maatsen; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, Jhon Duran; Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories