The good news, if you can actually use that term when you’ve just lost for the sixth time in seven games, for Liverpool is this- they did not suffer any new injuries in the 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup. Also, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could return to action when the Reds host Aston Villa on Saturday.

“I think Ryan has a good chance,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said in post match media opportunities.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 1, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Aston Villa

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 7th, 15 pts, WLLLL Aston Villa 8th, 15 pts, DWWWW

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 62% Draw 20% Aston Villa 17%

Team News for Both Sides

“The other ones, let’s wait and see tomorrow and Friday. I don’t know all of them, but I think Ryan has the best chance from all of [the injured players].”

The “other ones” that Slot are referring to in that sentence are Jeremie Frimpong, Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones. If any of them do return on the weekend, it would be surprising.

Elsewhere Harvey Elliott cannot face the Reds here, because of the rules prohibiting loanees from facing their parent clubs. And over the weekend, Villa suffered a fresh injury (of an undisclosed nature) to Emiliano Buendia, with manager Unai Emery saying only:

“He’s injured, I don’t know how much.” Otherwise the Villa situation remains the same, injury wise.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

