Coming off a big win over Manchester City on the weekend, Aston Villa have to be feeling very good right now. Plus the next match is at Liverpool, who have lost six of their last seven, across all competitions.

They’re catching the Reds, who lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace in the League Cup earlier tonight, at the right time.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 1, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Aston Villa

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 7th, 15 pts, WLLLL Aston Villa 8th, 15 pts, DWWWW

Result Probability: Liverpool 62% Draw 20% Aston Villa 17%

Reds boss Arne Slot is starting to feel the heat right now, and he told the media as such.

“If you’re on a run of results like this, if you play for Liverpool, if you manage Liverpool, you know the pressure is there,” Slot said on Wednesday night after the loss to Crystal Palace.

“And I don’t think it has changed much after this loss, but if it did, then the most positive thing about tonight was that the position we were in at 2-0 down and we weren’t really pushing for a goal.

“The fans were behind the team, were supporting us and that gives me the feeling that Saturday when our players will show how much it means to them, our fans will be incredibly supportive.”

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI at Liverpool

Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana; Donyell Malen, Morgan Rogers, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins

