Liverpool, which had been a pretty fit squad, overall as a whole, outside of Alisson of course, got some more bad fitness news on the weekend. Forward Diogo Jota had to be subbed off after just 30 minutes on Sunday, as he was on he business end of a tough challenge by Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo. He is a doubt for tomorrow night’s UCL clash at RB Leipzig.

So we’ll just to see what happens there with Jota, and maybe Arne Slot will give us an update soon.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 of 8

Liverpool FC at Red Bull Leipzig

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 23, 8pm, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Liverpool FC 5th, 6pts, +4 GD, WW RB Leipzig 29th, 0 pts, -2 GD, LL

Reds Team News

Also a doubt for this one is Italian winger Federico Chiesa. He was still not back to 100% full fitness at the weekend. One guy who is not a doubt is midfielder Harvey Elliott, he remains out with a foot injury. Finally, Conor Bradley missed out on the win over Chelsea at the weekend and that absence was not explained. Again, maybe Slot will shad some light on this.

