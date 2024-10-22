In looking at the potential team sheet for the UEFA Champions League Clash at RB Leipzig, one can’t help but think the end of an era is coming. This season is certainly taking on a bit of a “one last ride” feeling, with the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah uncertain.

All three could walk this summer, and the Merseyside club could nothing for all of them.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 of 8

Liverpool FC at RB Leipzig

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 23, 8pm, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Liverpool FC 5th, 6pts, +4 GD, WW RB Leipzig 29th, 0 pts, -2 GD, LL

If that is to be, is this scenario is the case, then you got to win as much as you can this season, during the (to borrow the Donna Summer and Chicago Bulls phrase) “last dance.”

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs RB Leipzig

Caomhin Kelleher; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

