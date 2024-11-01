Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Brighton

Although there is still a long ways to go on this season, Liverpool FC have established themselves as the side with the strongest ability to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title. As we head into the weekend fixture versus Brighton & Hove Albion, it seems like City, Liverpool and to some extent, Arsenal, are in a class above themselves right now.

When the Reds face Brighton this weekend, it will be a rematch from last night, in the EFL Cup Round of 16.

Liverpool FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kick-off: 3pm (BST), Saturday, November 2, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Brighton 13% Draw 18% Liverpool 69%

Premier League Standing, Form Guide: Liverpool FC 2nd, 22 pts, Brighton 6th, 16 pts, DLWWD

By the way the Reds beat the Seagulls 3-2 on Wednesday night, so we’ll see if they can do the double on them in just four days time.

LFC Team News vs Seagulls

Not a whole lot going on here that is really new. Federico Chiesa remains out, with no still no real timeline for his return, and honestly, no true transparency as to what’s going on with him either. Meanwhile Alisson Becker (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Diogo Jota (abdomen) remain sidelined.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

