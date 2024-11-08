It’s the final game in charge (on an interim basis) of Manchester United for Rudd van Nistelrooy, at home versus Leicester City on Sunday. After the international break, the Ruben Amorim era will begin. So beyond this match, this weekend, what will become of Van Nistelrooy? He has made it clear that he wants to stay on, and be a part of the INEOS, Sir Jim Ratcliffe rebuild.

No. 1 goalkeeper Andre Onana says that he, along with his teammates, want RVN to stay on.

Manchester United vs Leicester City FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, November 10, 4pm, Old Trafford

United Preview Material: Team News Full Injury Update Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: United win 71%, Draw 17%, Leicester City win 12%

Form Guide: Leicester City LWWLD, Manchester United LDWLD

Standings: Manchester United 13th, 12 pts, Leicester 15th, 10 pts

“100%. He’s a very good guy, a very good coach,” Onana said of Van Nistelrooy. “He has so much experience and he advises us a lot. It’s fantastic what he’s doing and the players are happy.

“But at the end of the day, it’s not something we can decide. The club make the decision and we have to accept it.”

Man United Team News

Winger Amad Diallo suffered a minor injury in the UEL win over PAOK, and now faces a late fitness test on Sunday. Tyrell Malacia, according to the coaching staff, has made enough progress in his recovery that he is now, supposedly, ahead of the rest of the long-term injured contingent when it comes to the timeline for return.

However, he won’t be fit to feature here. That contingent includes Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo.

Prediction: Manchester United 2, Leicester City 1

Win one for Van Nistelrooy! That is the vibe right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories