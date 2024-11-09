With a couple fixtures this week, there were multiple media opps with Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. He gave a few updates on multiple players, including Kobbie Mainoo. Let’s run through what he had to say, on Mainoo and the others.

United vs Leicester City FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, November 10, 4pm, Old Trafford

United Preview Material: Team News Full Injury Update Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: United win 71%, Draw 17%, Leicester City win 12%

Form Guide: Leicester City LWWLD, Manchester United LDWLD

Standings: Manchester United 13th, 12 pts, Leicester 15th, 10 pts

Man United Injury Update List

Injury: thigh muscle

An update from yesterday: “Kobbie is also progressing in his injury, he’s making the right steps, but is not yet with the team, though. That needs a bit more time.”

Potential Return: right after the internationals

Yesterday: “He’s being checked now. I hope it’s not a big injury, of course, because he did very well. ‘He had to come off, but we have to wait and see what the injury is.”

Potential Return Update: He only suffered a minor unspecified injury in the UEL win over PAOK, and now faces a late fitness test on Sunday.

Injury: knee surgery recovery

As was said Wednesday: “Tyrell is the furthest [along] at the moment. He’s been part of team training for a couple of weeks now, fully with no restrictions. It’s good for him to plan game minutes; maybe in the U21s, we have to see.”

According to the coaching staff, has made enough progress in his recovery that he is now, supposedly, ahead of the rest of the long-term injured contingent when it comes to the timeline for return. However, he won’t be fit to feature this weekend.

Potential Return: The goalposts keep getting moved back on this guy, who was name to the Europa League group stage roster, for some reason. Maybe we see him feature sometime December.

“Harry is still inside working on his rehab…”

Potential Return: after the November break

Injury: Ankle

An update on Wednesday: “He’s been managed very well after his injury in pre-season. It was obviously going to be a long one. Big moment, first time back in team training. He’ll be back partially over the coming weeks, and we’ll look to get him on board as quick as possible.”

Potential Return: given his return to training, it should not be too long, once the internationals are over.

Injury: Calf

As was said on Wednesday: “Luke [is] also doing pitch work like he did today. He’s progressing [and will] hopefully [be in] partial team training soon.”

Potential Return: Lord only knows, as the goalposts consistently get moved back on this guy. It’s hard to put any credence to any return timeline on this guy.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories