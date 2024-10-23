Will Manchester United ever see their two top left backs return from injury? Will Luke Shaw (calf injury) ever play for this team again? Will Tyrell Malacia (knee surgery) ever feature in a red shirt again?

With Shaw, the original timeline was before the October international break, but here we are and now it’s TBD/unknown/indefinite.

Manchester United at Fenerbahce FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Oct. 23, 8pm, Sukru Saracoglu

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 of 8

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Man United Team News

While he was somehow fit enough to be a part of the England Euro 2024 squad, at least for awhile, he hasn’t played for United since February. They need to get out of their contract with Luke Shaw ASAP. While he’s certainly had his moments over the years, those glories are now a very long time ago.

He’s just ridiculously unreliable these days.

As for Malacia, he was included in the UEL squad, so that brought hope of a imminent return, but here it’s matchday three and he’s nowhere to be found.

The news is much better regarding Leny Yoro, who is back training outside on grass, and making progress in his rehabilitation. He is on pace for a return sometime in November. It won’t be until next month that we likely see the returns of Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified muscle injury), Harry Maguire (calf) and Mason Mount (also a calf).

Elsewhere Casemiro also has a calf issue of some sort, and we’re awaiting further assessment on the seriousness of that.

Finally, Bruno Fernandes is suspended for this match.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

