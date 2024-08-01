Rasmus Hojlund, Leny Yoro Facing Long Spells on the Sidelines

Some bad news, to say the least, for Manchester United as two of their young stars are now out injured for an extended period of time. Central defender Leny Yoro suffered a fractured metatarsal in the preseason friendly loss to Arsenal on Saturday night. He’s out for three months. Meanwhile Rasmus Hojlund is out six weeks with a hamstring injury.

He also suffered his injury in the “Rivals in Red” clash at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this past weekend.

MUFC Tour 2024 FYIs

Manchester United vs Real Betis

Competition: club friendly, the “Snapdragon Cup”

Kickoff: Wednesday July 31, 7pm PST, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA, USA

MUFC Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

He might be back after the September international break. For Yoro, possibly a week or two after the October internationals.

“Injuries are part of football, especially top football,” manager Erik ten Hag said to the television broadcast, ahead of the friendly against Real Betis in San Diego on Wednesday night.

“It happens. We have to get on with it, and train with the rest of the squad.”

Getting on with it begins this Saturday, when they’ll take on arch-rivals Liverpool in South Carolina. The Hojlund and Yoro injuries are major setbacks, to be certain, but the club can’t let these problems define them.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories