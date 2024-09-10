Manchester United head to the south coast to take on a newly promoted Southampton FC side in what will be the very first match of the final Premier League weekend following the international break. Will Luke Shaw face his former side? What about Victor Lindelof, Rasmus Hojlund and some of the other injured Red Devils players?

We’ll break down the team fitness situation here ahead of this match-up between two currently lower table sides.

Manchester United at Southampton FC FYIs

Man United Preview: Starting XI Prediction Team News Injury Report

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 14, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Result Probability: United win 55%, Draw 24%, Southampton win 21%

Premier League Form, Standing: United 14th, 3 pts, WLL Southampton 19th, 0 pts, LLL

Man United Team News

Shaw has a calf injury, which has prevented him from making an appearance yet this season. However, he could be finally passed fit here. As for Lindelof, he has a muscular issue in his ankle/foot, but could feature here, provided he passes a late fitness test. The same cannot be said for Hojund, who likely won’t be seen on the pitch again until later in month.

Meanwhile Mason Mount has an issue in his thigh/hamstring, which is being reported as “physical discomfort.” However, it is apparently understood that the problem will keep him out until sometime in October.

Elsewhere Tyrell Malacia (knee surgery) is looking at an October return as well.

Finally, Leny Yoro (ankle) will remain out of commission until November.

