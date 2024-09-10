International break is pretty much over at this point, and the next round of Premier League action begins on Saturday, with Manchester United making the trip to the St. Mary’s, to take on Southampton FC. Between these two sides, and their six matches thus far, they have only won once (United in the season opener over Fulham). So that’s only three points taken combined from 18 possible, thus far.

In other words, Saints have picked up right where they left of, two seasons ago, when they were last (also the place they finished in the table) in the top flight.

Manchester United at Southampton FC FYIs

Man United Preview: Injury Report Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 14, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, UK

Result Probability: United win 55%, Draw 24%, Southampton FC win 21%

Premier League Form, Standing: United 14th, 3 pts, WLL Southampton FC 19th, 0 pts, LLL

On the other side, United are once again off to a very slow start under manager Erik ten Hag. We’ll see if either team can get a W here, and climb up to mid-table. Because both are lower table sides right now.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Southampton FC

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Joshua Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories